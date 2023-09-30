Former Anaheim council member found dead at his home

The Orange County Sheriff Department is investigating the death of former Anaheim council member, Jordan Brandman, 43, who was found unresponsive at his home on Friday night.

“It is with sorrow and sadness that we learned of the passing of former Council Member Brandman,” Mayor Ashleigh Aitken said. “Any loss of life in our city is a tragedy, and my heart goes out to all who knew Jordan and who are now coping with the news of his passing.”

Anaheim Police responded to a call requesting “a welfare check” at Brandman’s residence at about 7:45 p.m. Friday night, according to the press release sent by the City of Anaheim.

Preliminary information conveys that “there were no signs of foul play at the home”. However, according to the statement, “the cause of death is pending and under investigation by the Corner Division of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.”

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Brandman served on the Anaheim City Council from 2012 to 2016. He was elected for a second term to the City Council in 2018 and stepped down before finishing his term on Aug. 5, 2021.