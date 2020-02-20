Former LA City Councilwoman Rita Walters Dies at 89

Rita Walters, a former Los Angeles City Councilwoman, LAUSD school board member and Library Commissioner, has died. She was 89.

Walters served Library Board from 2002 through 2017. Previously, she served on the Los Angeles City Council and the LAUSD Board.

"I feel so fortunate to have known her and worked with her here at LAPL," John F. Szabo, a city librarian at the LA Public Library said in an email. "Our libraries benefited significantly from her leadership and her voice."

Szabo said he spoke with Susan Walters and David Walters, her daughter and son, and let them know about her impact.

"As most of you know, Commissioner Walters was an amazing advocate for our libraries, the schools of L.A., and the people she represented as a City Councilmember."