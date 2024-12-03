Orange County

At least 1 killed in multi-car crash in Fountain Valley

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

At least one person was killed in a multi-car crash in Fountain Valley Monday night. 

The crash happened at the intersection of Ellis Avenue and Magnolia Street at around 10 p.m. Monday. 

Authorities say at least one person was killed and several others were injured.

The conditions of the injured victims was not yet known.

The crash prompted some road closures in the area, affecting the Roch Courregas Elementary School located nearby.

