Four men found dead at a home in Palmdale

Authorities are investigating after four men have been found dead at a home in Palmdale.

The LA County Sheriff’s Department said the men were discovered around 4:30 on Tuesday. Two men were found inside and two were outside, all pronounced dead by the LA County Fire Department.

Detectives have not specified how the men died at the home on 17 th Street East near Evelyn Place.

One man was in his 60’s, one in their 40’s and two in their 30’s.

Deputies say no one else was home at the time and there is no threat to the public.

The LA County Sheriff’s Narcotics Bureau Overdose Response Task Force was also called in to investigate.

“Our job as an overdose response task force is to hold dealers accountable if this is indeed a drug death and we will find that out later from the medical examiner what the actual passing or the cause of the passing was,” said Lt. Bobby Dean, with the LA County Sheriff's Department.

Neighbors have been stopping by to see what was going on.

One neighbor said it was a family who lived at the home, one father and two older sons.

She’s known the family since 1985 and says their kids grew up playing together.

“Very sad and in shock, we did know the family and our children grew up together and we moved in together. We've been fairly close,” said Susan Pokorny, a neighbor.

The men’s identities have not been released.