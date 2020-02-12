Four Suspects Sought for Killing Two Men in Van Nuys

Two men were killed in Van Nuys Tuesday night and as many as four suspects may be at-large.

The shooting was reported at 11:20 p.m. on the 15000 block of Wyandotte Street.

One man who died at the scene was between 20 and 25 years old. The other was about 37 years old, and he was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries, the LAPD said.

The motive for the shooting is unknown. Police say multiple shots were fired before the suspects fled the scene.

Descriptions of the suspects, including their genders and ages, were not immediately available.