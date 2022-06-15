Southern California will take to the sky again for the Fourth of July, providing sparkling spectacles in the form of fireworks shows for the entire family to enjoy.

Because Independence Day falls on a Monday in 2022, some events will take place over the weekend.

Here are the best places for sky gazers to catch shows.

Hollywood Bowl: Celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, this famous venue will be hosting a July 4th fireworks spectacular with Steve Martin and Martin Short. There are shows Saturday, Sunday and Monday that begin at 7:30 p.m. Thomas Wilkins and the Los Angeles Philharmonic join these comedic legends for a Fourth of July tradition in the heart of Hollywood. Ticket prices vary from $21 to $305.

Americafest: Join the Rose Bowl for its 96th annual Americafest. There will be a motor-cross show and to end the night they will be hosting a 30-minute firework show. Tickets start at $20.

LA 4th of July Block Party: If you find yourself in Downtown LA, the 4th of July Block Party will have food trucks and live music. The event begins at noon in front of the Grand Park and Music Center.

Cinespia: Looking for a unique Fourth of July Celebration? Cinespia is the place to be. Travel back to the 80s and watch "Ferris Bueller’s Day Off" in the Hollywood Forever Cemetery before ending the night with a fireworks celebration. The gates open at 7:15, and the show starts at 9 p.m. Pack a blanket to sit on.

Apple Valley Freedom Festival: Celebrate in the town of Apple Valley where they will be hosting fireworks show, live entertainment and a beer garden. The celebration is on July 4 from 2-9 p.m. at Lenny Brewster Sports Center, 21024 Otoe Rd. Parking and entrance is free.

Rotary Club of Ventura: Start the celebration early on July 3 with the Rotary Club of Ventura. The club says it will be held at the Ventura College Athletic Fields, where families can spread out on acres of the lawn. On the calendar is a fireworks show, plus: "live music, food vendors, a Kids Fun Zone, and what we like to call 'the friendliest hometown picnic in America'!"

Marina Del Rey 4th of July Fireworks: Watch the sky glisten with the sea beneath you in Marina Del Rey. You can watch the sky and sea sparkle from a number of sea-front restaurants, or from Fisherman's Village. If you want to get the best seat in the house, the tourism board says you can charter a yacht. It all takes place Monday.

While the fireworks show begins at 9 p.m. and lasts 20 minutes, the tourism board warns that it is a very popular event, so visitors should "plan to arrive as early as 1 p.m. and stay in the Marina to avoid traffic."

The First United Methodist Church of Riverside: The First United Methodist Church will celebrate its 150 year anniversary on the Fourth of July. To mark the momentous occasion, the church will be hosting a fireworks show Monday July 4. The church asks for a $5 donation, and reminds revelers that the parking lot opens at 5:30 p.m., spaces fill up quickly.

Dana Point: Join local festivities at Dana Point where WWII North American AT-6 airplanes will be making a flyover, and after that they will be doing a fireworks show. It's happening Monday, July 4 from 9-9:30 p.m. at Doheny State Beach:

25300 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point.

Big Bear 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular: If you find yourself in planning a weekend getaway for this Independence Day, watch the fireworks on the lake surrounded by nature. Big Bear will have their very own fireworks spectacular. Grab a blanket and cozy up to panoramic views of fireworks 7,000 feet up. The free show is from 8:45-9:15 p.m. There's also an "Above the Boom" party starting at 7 p.m. at Snow Summit, 880 Summit Blvd., Big Bear Lake.