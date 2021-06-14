Free Lunch Program for Children Begins at Some LA Parks

A free lunch program for children up to 18 years old begins Monday at select Los Angeles city parks and will run through Aug. 9.

The Summer Food Service Program aims to ensure that children in Los Angeles have access to nutritious lunches when school is not in session. The menu includes fresh deli sandwiches, salads, fresh fruit, vegetables, and milk. It meets the U.S. Department of Agriculture's nutrition standards and the city's Good Food Purchasing Policy.

Meals will be provided to-go, and parents are allowed to pick up meals for their children. Only one meal is available per child, and food will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

A list of participating parks is available here. More information is available online at laparks.org/foodprogram or by calling 818-346-2700.

"We are incredibly thankful for the Summer Food Service Program, which provides reliable and nutritious meals throughout the summer months," said Mike Shull, general manager of the Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks.

"We encourage children and teens to take advantage of this opportunity."

The program is funded by the USDA and administered by the California Department of Education.