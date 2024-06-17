LAUSD

Free lunch for children, teens available at over 90 Los Angeles city parks

With schools closed in summer, children participating in the free summer program are guaranteed to receive at least one wholesome meal during the summer months.

By Xuanjie Coco Huang

Children and teens have access to free lunch at over 90 LA City Parks during the summer months, the city's Department of Recreation and Parks announced.

Anyone up to 18 years old will be provided with food served on a first come, first served basis during lunch hours Monday through Friday.

Persons with disabilities who are 19 to 22 years of age may also participate as long as they are enrolled in a special school district program during the school year.

No registration or application is required, while food must be eaten on site.

“Whether you’re in our camp program, or enjoying a summer day with family and friends, we invite all youth and teens to join us for lunch at our parks.” said Jimmy Kim, General Manager of Department of Recreation and Parks.

The lunch menu includes a serving of fruits or vegetables, milk and other options such as salads or deli sandwiches. 

The program, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, also serves as an accessible food source for all students in the Los Angeles Unified School District, in which over 80% of students are living at or below the poverty line.

With schools closed in summer, children participating in the Summer Food Service Program are guaranteed to receive at least one wholesome meal during LAUSD’s summer break.

The free lunch program will run through August 2.

To view the list of participating parks, location, and time details, visit the site: https://www.laparks.org/foodprogram.

