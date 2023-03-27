San Bernardino County

Freight Train Derails in Mojave Desert, No Injuries Reported

A freight train derailed near Baker in the Mojave Desert Monday. No injuries were reported, the train was reportedly caring iron ore.

By Anthony Bautista

The San Bernardino County Fire Protection District tweeted, "55 cars derailed including two locomotives" and added there weren’t any injuries, fires and, “No current threat to the area.”

One of the locomotives was addressed by HazMat personnel for a fuel leak but there weren't any threats to the public or the environment, according to San Bernardino County fire authorities.

The derailment occurred roughly 160 miles northeast of Los Angeles, near Kelso Depot, a historic railroad site in the Mojave National Preserve.

This article tagged under:

San Bernardino CountyMojave Deserttrain derailment
