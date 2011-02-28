NBC LA Frequently Asked Questions

Here are the most frequently asked questions and the answers.

Questions:

  1. Where can I find TV listings for NBC LA?
  2. Where can I find out about NBC LA reporters and anchors?
  3. Where can I learn about jobs and internships with NBC LA?
  4. Where can I find NBC LA blogs?
  5. How do I sign up for e-mail and mobile alerts?
  6. How can I submit a story idea, news tip, etc?
  7. Where can I find RSS feeds for NBC LA?
  8. Are you guys on Facebook and Twitter?
  9. How do I submit photos to NBC LA?
  10. How can I find more information about News Conference?
  11. How can I find more information about advertising?

Answers:

  1. Where can I find TV listings for NBC LA?

    You can find TV listings and more on our TV Listings page.

     
  2. Where can I find out about NBC LA reporters and anchors?

    For news about NBC LA and our reporters and anchors, click here.

     
  3. Where can I learn about jobs and internships with NBC LA?

    You can find out about career opportunities and internships through NBC Universal's career page.

     
  4. Where can I find NBC LA blogs?

    Go directly to Press:here, Worth the Drive, Triple Threat, or Open House.

     
  5. How do I sign up for e-mail and mobile alerts?

    Check out the NBC LA Mobile page, where you can download our iPhone app or sign up for e-mail and text alerts.

     
  6. How can I submit a story idea, news tip, etc?

    Click on the "tips" icon at the top right of the homepage, or e-mail us at tips@nbcla.com.

     
  7. Where can I find RSS feeds for NBC LA?

    www.nbclosangeles.com/rss/

     
  8. Are you guys on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram?

    Like us on Facebook here, follow us on Twitter and check us out on Instagram

     
  9. How do I submit photos to NBC LA?

    You can send us photos at isee@nbcla.com, post them to our Facebook, or use our submission form.
  10. How can I find more information about News Conference?

    Check out the News Conference page here.

     
  11. How can I find more information about advertising?

    You can find advertising opportunities with NBC4, NBCLA.com here.

     
