Fresno Police Arrest Suspect in Shooting Death of Street Vendor

The Fresno Police Department announced that they have taken into custody an 18-year-old man as the main suspect in the murder of Lorenzo Pérez, the street vendor who was shot at point-blank earlier this week.

During a press conference, Police Chief Paco Balderrama announced that after an exhaustive investigation, the suspect in the murder of Lorenzo Pérez had been arrested and identified as 18-year-old Demarcus Vega.

According to the authorities, the arrest took place on March 24, around 6:30 p.m., when police officers were patrolling near 1100 Winery Avenue, southeast of the city of Fresno.

Details remain limited and the investigation is ongoing, but according to Balderrama, Vega was arrested aboard a vehicle that matched the characteristics of a suspicious vehicle.

In addition, during the arrest of Vega, other individuals were also arrested and according to the authorities, several firearms were found inside the vehicle, among which it is believed could be the weapon used to assassinate Pérez.

After being questioned by the authorities, Vega would have admitted his participation in the murder of the street vendor, said Balderrama.

On the other hand, the police chief said that they are working to combat the increase in violence that has been registered in recent weeks.

"We will find you and lock you up," said Balderrama, addressing criminals and anyone who breaks the law.

According to the authorities, Pérez was murdered on Sunday, March 21, around 4:30 p.m. close to Alta and Pierce avenues.

The suspect, a Black man, is believed to have shot the seller in the head and then fled the scene with several items from Pérez's cart.

Pérez was transferred to a local hospital, but died later.

This homicide “should generate a sense of outrage, outrage within our community,” said Jerry Dyer, Mayor of the City of Fresno.

Pérez was well known to the residents of the area; he is survived by his wife and his four children.