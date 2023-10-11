From painting pots to eerie exhibits, here are a few Halloween festivities in Los Angeles

The only thing chilly about this season is Halloween. Thrilling haunted houses, spooky costumes, and aesthetically pleasing pumpkin patches are not to be missed.

Los Angeles is the place to be during the spooky season. With numerous options, the city engages in fun (and some less fun) festivities throughout October. The time to get creative with the holiday is now.

From painting pots at coffee shops to eerie exhibits from the Museum of Death, here are a few options to check out:

Halloween Paint and Plant Workshop - This is a great opportunity to enjoy some painting with a friend or significant other. Teapop will be hosting this hands-on workshop on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 1 p.m. Participants get a chance to take home a succulent plant, placed on a self-painted Halloween-themed pot. All participants are required to purchase a food item and drink from the location. General admission is $35 dollars. Teapop is located at 5050 Vineland Ave., North Hollywood, CA 91601.

Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch - This female-owned, sustainable pumpkin patch is popular among visitors. Once inside, attendees may enjoy an assortment of pumpkins (some orange and others not), slides, a straw maze, and a petting zoo. This autumnal paradise makes for an ideal family photo session. General admission ranges depending on day, time spent inside, and age. The pumpkin patch is located at 10100 Jefferson Blvd., Culver City and will be open through Sunday, Oct. 29.

Los Angeles Ghost Tour - This outing is perfect for paranormal enthusiasts. Open to all ages, participants will engage in ghost hunting from across Chinatown. Each individual will be equipped with an EMF meter, dowsing rods and a spirit box to uncover the hidden history of each pit stop. The tour is an hour and a half long, with prices ranging from $45 to $55 dollars. The tour will begin at 807 N Bunker Hill Ave. #307, Los Angeles, CA 90012. Tickets are available now through Sunday, Dec. 31.

Masks of Mexico: Life and Death in the Mask - The beauty and splendor of Mexican culture is fully lit during Día De Los Muertos. This event is conducted annually, often rewarding individuals for their participation in the festivities. Moreover, attendees may enjoy live performances, delicious food, and activities for children. The event, located at 6000 Santa Monica Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90038, will take place Saturday, Oct. 28. There is a daytime session from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a nighttime session 5 p.m. to midnight. Day tickets start at $35 dollars and night tickets start at $60.