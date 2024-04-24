Frustrated Marina del Rey residents say they warned police about neighbor before shooting

A little more than a week after a man allegedly went on a shooting rampage through a Marina del Rey apartment complex, neighbors there are meeting with the LA County Sheriff's Department to share their concerns.

Many neighbors here are angered and frustrated. They said they had warned authorities and their apartment complex about their neighbor and what they call odd behavior before he allegedly opened fire and went on a shooting rampage.

On Saturday April 13, authorities said 41-year-old Victoryloc Nguyen fired more than 90 rounds at LA County sheriff’s deputies and residents from several locations throughout the apartment complex over a three hour period.

According to the LA County District Attorney George Gascon, Nguyen was wearing a tactical vest and was armed with two assault weapons and a handgun and he also carried multiple loaded magazines for the weapons.

Gascon added innocent people and law enforcement officers were targeted without provocation. He has since been charged with attempted murder and other charges. Nguyen pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Neighbors at the apartment complex on Via Marina said they warned everyone they could that their neighbor may be capable of these crimes.

“We were trapped, we were hostages of this mad man and we have no communication and by a miracle nobody got hurt or killed,” Max Olarte, a neighbor, said. “Other neighbors had reported the perpetrator three weeks prior to this shooting, exposing he had several guns. He had odd behavior and was aggressive towards other neighbors. He had an incident with guards. Guards told management we don’t know if they reported that.”

The neighbors held a meeting with the LA County Sheriff’s Department to get some answers.