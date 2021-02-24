Fry's Electronics to Close After 36 Years in Business

Fry's Electronics is closing its doors for good after nearly 36 years in business across nine states and 31 stores, including California, citing challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The electronic store posted the announcement on their website on Tuesday.

"Fry’s Electronics, Inc. has made the difficult decision to shut down its operations and close its business permanently as a result of changes in the retail industry and the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company will implement the shut down through an orderly wind down process that it believes will be in the best interests of the Company, its creditors, and other stakeholders," the company said.

"The Company ceased regular operations and began the wind-down process on February 24, 2021. It is hoped that undertaking the wind-down through this orderly process will reduce costs, avoid additional liabilities, minimize the impact on our customers, vendors, landlords and associates, and maximize the value of the Company’s assets for its creditors and other stakeholders."

"The Company is in the process of reaching out to its customers with repairs and consignment vendors to help them understand what this will mean for them and the proposed next steps."

Fry's Electronics asks customers who have equipment currently being repaired to email customerservice@frys.com, to arrange for the return of their equipment. Those needing items repaired under a Performance Service Contract can call 800-811-1745.

Consignment vendors needing to pick up their inventory from the company should email omnichannel@frys.com.