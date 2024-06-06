Catalytic converter thieves at large following theft in Gardena

A Gardena woman reported her catalytic converter stolen, prompting an investigation, authorities said Thursday.

On Tuesday, the victim reviewed video footage from security cameras of her property, which captured the suspects committing the theft, according to the city of Gardena.

"The video showed three suspects involved in the theft. One suspect stole the victim's catalytic converter while the other two suspects acted as lookouts. One of the lookouts was standing guard and holding what appeared to be a semiautomatic handgun, which he pointed toward the victim's home and security cameras," the city reported.

After the converter was removed, all three suspects fled in a dark-colored sedan. The exact location and cost of the converter was unclear, but authorities were investigating the incident along with a string of unrelated converter incidents.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

She entered her Toyota Prius and after hearing an unusual noise coming from underneath her vehicle, she discovered that her catalytic converter had been stolen overnight, the city said.

There was not a clear description of the suspects, and no further information was immediately available.

The city urged anyone with information regarding the theft to call Detective Liliana Pinela at 310-217-9654.