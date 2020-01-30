Garden Grove Collision Kills 77-Year-Old Woman, Injures Man

A 77-year-old woman was killed and a 79-year-old man suffered multiple broken bones when they were struck by a van on a Garden Grove sidewalk, police said Thursday.

The pair were struck just after 5 p.m. Wednesday at Westminster Avenue west of Brookhurst Street, Garden Grove police Lt. Carl Whitney said.

The 45-year-old man behind the wheel of the van veered onto the sidewalk for unknown reasons, Whitney said. The driver did not appear to be impaired and the cause of the collision was under investigation, Whitney added.

A 3-year-old boy in the vehicle was taken to Children's Hospital of Orange County as a precaution but was not injured, Whitney said.

Passersby moved the vehicle off the victims before first responders arrived.

The 79-year-old man was taken to UC Irvine Medical Center in Orange to be treated for multiple fractures, but he is expected to survive, Whitney said. The 77-year-old woman was also taken to UCI, where she was pronounced dead. Their names were not immediately released.

Anyone who witnessed the collision were asked to call investigator Paul Ashby at 714-741-5823.