Gardena man arrested for allegedly kidnapping teen: Riverside sheriffs

By City News Service

A 42-year-old man was arrested in Gardena on suspicion of kidnapping a teenager in Moreno Valley, authorities said Sunday.

Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department responded to a report of a kidnapping around 7:15 a.m. Saturday in the 12000 block of Frederick Street in Moreno Valley.

Authorities said a teenage girl met a man near that location who allegedly coerced her to travel to Gardena against her will.

Sheriff's officials said officers from the Gardena Police Department rescued the teenager and located and detained the suspect, who was identified as Chance Willis of Gardena.

Investigators from the RCSD's Moreno Valley station assumed the investigation and arrested Willis on suspicion of kidnapping. He was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center on $250,000 bail.

Anyone with additional information about the alleged crime was encouraged to contact investigator Allen at 951-486-6700.

