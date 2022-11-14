Average LA County Gas Price Drops to Lowest Amount Since September

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped to its lowest amount since Sept. 20 today, decreasing 1 cent to $5.502.

The average price has dropped 37 times in 40 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, decreasing 99.2 cents, including nine-tenths of a cent Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The average price is 2.2 cents less than one week ago and 69.5 cents lower than one month ago, but 83.7 cents more than one year ago.



The Orange County average price dropped to its lowest amount since Sept. 19, decreasing six-tenths of a cent to $5.398. It has dropped 34 times in 40 days since rising to a record $6.459 on Oct. 5, decreasing $1.061, including 1.1 cents Sunday.

The Orange County average price is 2.2 cents less than one week ago and 69.5 cents lower than one month ago, but 76.8 cents more than one year ago.

The national average price dropped for the fifth consecutive day following a run of six increases in seven days totaling 4 cents, decreasing three-tenths of a cent to $3.773. It is 3.1 cents less than one week ago and 13 cents lower than one month ago, but 36 cents more than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped 3.2 cents over the past five days, including seven-tenths of a cent Sunday. It is $1.243 lower than the record $5.016 set June 14.