Since 1979, the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles has been singing and dancing all over Southern California and beyond.

The group, which was formed during the emergence of the gay rights movement, is made up of more than 200 volunteer members. And every years they perform at concert halls, schools, and dozens of community events.

“I think the choir as a performing ensemble is very different than anything I’ve ever been involved with,” Executive Director and Producer Lou Spisto said. “It’s really joyous and emotion filled and the people on the stage are there because they want to be not because they have to be.”

The members come from a variety of professional backgrounds. Longtime-performer-turned-sales-rep Sheldon Craig Matthews joined two years ago.

“The best thing about the gay men’s chorus is that it’s an incredible entertainment experience,” Sheldon said.

Craig Matthews said it’s not just an incredible entertainment experience, the group is also inspiring.

“It’s really nice to know that somebody out there is saying, ‘Hey, that’s me’. There’s some kid growing up, seeing us and how we are accepting and how we are having a wonderful time and doing great things and they can do the same thing.”

Then there’s Jeff Mueller, who has been with the chorus for 10 years. He’s retired from Air Force, having served half his career under the Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell policy. He said this group welcomed him day one.

“It was really an interesting experience being in the military, living that double life, not really able to be who I am,” Mueller said. “Being around this group of people, that love you and care for you and who you are has just been fantastic.”

Mueller said when people watch their show, they feel a range of emotions.

“You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, then you’ll laugh again. Something will touch you, you won’t expect to have been touched, our concerts are just fun,” he said.

The members of the chorus hope you give them a listen soon.

“There’s nothing I can say other than come see us. Feel it. You will love it, you will be surprised, you will be delighted, and will leave wanting more,” Spisto added.

The next performance will be on June 30 at 3 p.m. at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. The concert will feature music from Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, and Dionne Warwick.

For more information on the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles, you can find it on their website.