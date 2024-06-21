As a recent report showed crimes targeting the LGBTQ+ community are on the rise, the LA County Human Relations Commission Thursday hosted a public forum to raise awareness during Pride Month.

The agency also released a PSA to draw attention to the alarming surge in hate.

“I had a classmate once tell me that my life could be ended because of who I am,” said transgender and HIV healthcare advocate Mallery Robinson. “When I advocated for myself as a trans youth in Montgomery, Alabama, in 2006, I was a sophomore. I felt it was important to raise awareness.”

Robinson, who was part of the PSA, hopes her story will encourage more people to join the conversation to end hate.

The LA County Human Relations Commission’s most recent data from 2022 showed there were 44 anti-transgender crimes, the largest number ever collected, with more than 90% violent.

The report also revealed more than 80% of the crimes motivated by sexual orientation targeted gay men.

“It’s not enough to make unilateral decisions for any community without input from the community. You need that input from the community, so when we are making the policies, they are informed by people with lived experiences,” said LA County Human Relations consultant Paul Smith.

The organization hosted the panel to draw attention to the data and understand what’s driving these numbers.

“A lot of it is political rhetoric that is lending itself to be hateful towards the LGBTQ+ and trans community. We’re seeing it across the board in public spaces, libraries and schools,” said Dr. Monica Lomeli, LA County Human Relations Hate Crime Coordinator Dr. Monica Lomeli.

A collective effort is needed to combat hate by bringing together LA County, law enforcement and community groups, the panel said.

“That’s where my role comes in -- to bridge the gap closer and make law enforcement understand the community, and at the same time, the community feels that law enforcement we’re here to help,” said LA County Sheriff’s LGBTQ+ Community Liaison Sgt. Keith Ho.

The LA County Human Relations Commission hopes its PSA campaign and forum would reunite the LGBTQ+ community and allies to empower everyone to stand up against violence and harassment.

“One of the great things about being queer is we have a defense mindset, but not in the mindset we are going to come back with hate. We show out with love,” said Somos Familia Valle President Kevin Al Perez.

The panel also discussed how important it is for people to report LGBTQ+ hate crimes, so they can accurately track the data.

Authorities urge people to call 211 or go to their website to report hate crimes against LGBTQ+ community members.