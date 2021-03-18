Georgia Sheriff Says He Regrets Spokesman's Comments on Spa Shooting Spree

A Georgia sheriff on Thursday expressed regret after there was widespread outrage over comments his spokesman made a day earlier, including a statement that the 21-year-old man accused of killing eight people in Atlanta-area massage parlors had had a “bad day.”

Authorities have charged Robert Aaron Long with eight counts of murder.

Long told police that Tuesday’s attack was not racially motivated. He claimed to have a sex addiction, and authorities said he apparently lashed out at what he saw as sources of temptation. Police have said they are still working to determine a motive. But Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Jay Baker drew criticism for saying during a news conference Wednesday that Long had had “a really bad day” and “this is what he did.”

Sheriff Frank Reynolds released a statement Thursday acknowledging that some of Baker’s comments stirred “much debate and anger” and said the agency regrets any “heartache” caused by his words.

“In as much as his words were taken or construed as insensitive or inappropriate, they were not intended to disrespect any of the victims, the gravity of this tragedy or express empathy or sympathy for the suspect,” Reynolds said in the statement, adding that Baker “had a difficult task before him, and this was one of the hardest in his 28 years in law enforcement.”

The sheriff's statement did not address a 2020 Facebook post that appeared to have been written by Baker promoting a T-shirt with racist language about China and the coronavirus.

In the wake of Atlanta-area shootings that killed 8 people, including 6 Asian women, police suggested that the crime was motivated by a sex addiction rather than racism. This has sparked outrage among Asian Americans who have experienced a surge in hate incidents over the past year. Karthick Ramakrishnan, chair of the California Commission on APIA Affairs, joined LX News to explain why the community feels “gaslighted.”