With the 49th Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach just three weeks away, excitement is building around one of the longest-running major street races in North America, especially for Pato O'Ward, the only Mexican driver currently in the IndyCar series.

More than 190,000 people are expected to attend this year’s Grand Prix in downtown Long Beach from April 19 to 21, including some of O'Ward’s fans.

As the Arrow McLaren IndyCar driver prepares for the race, O'Ward said he tries to stay motivated by thinking about where he comes from.

“I’m grateful to be in this position, and I wouldn’t be where I am today without my parents and without my grandparents,” O'Ward said. "My family for sure are my biggest support system, and they all work alongside me now, which I wouldn’t have any other way.”

O'Ward said he takes his responsibility as a role model to many young fans seriously.

“It’s very humbling to see a lot of little guys and girls walking around with the ‘five’ shirts and cheering,” O’Ward explained. “I was once that kid watching race cards, and that’s really cool that I get to be kind of that person for them.”

O'Ward began his racing career when he started karting in 2005 at age 6, according to McLaren Racing.

Currently in his fifth full IndyCar season, the 24-year-old driver has driven more than his fair share of cars, but he said one stands out among the rest.

“It’s really hard to beat one of the older Formula One cars that I’ve gotten to drive, like V8 or V10 engines screaming at 15,000 or 18,000 rpm — it’s unbelievable,” O'Ward said.

O'Ward has driven at speeds up to 243.1 mph. He says his favorite car of his own is his Tokyo Cyan McLaren 720S.

Tickets for the Acura Grand Prix can be purchased online.

The race will also air on USA Network and live stream on Peacock.