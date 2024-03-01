Construction begins for Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

Construction is underway for Southern California’s “200-MPH beach party” in Long Beach.

Track construction for the Acura Grand Prix’s 1.97 mile, 11-turn circuit began on Thursday, according to city and race officials -- though the race isn’t set to return to Long Beach until April 19 through April 21.

Construction includes more than 14 million pounds of concrete blocks to anchor the circuit’s safety system, 14 grandstands, four miles of fencing and 17,000 bolted-together tires.

“Over the past 49 years, the [Acura] Grand Prix has become part of the tapestry of Long Beach,” Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson said. “Every year, thousands of people come here to enjoy our waterfront, understand our community, see the Port of Long Beach as a backdrop and really support our local economy.”

Over 192,000 fans attended the Acura Grand Prix in 2023, and Grand Prix Association of Long Beach President and CEO Jim Michaelian expects this year’s event to be even more successful.

“With the addition of the sports cars of GT America, the vintage Indy car race and a free-to-participate racing simulator tournament from new sponsor Cooler Master, we think this year’s Acura Grand Prix will be an even more appealing weekend,” Michelin said. “We will soon be announcing more exciting additions to our schedule including concerts, race week events and the inductees to the Long Beach Motorsports Walk of Fame.”

It will take more than 33,000 hours of work for Grand Prix Director of Operations Dwight Tanaka, LIUNA Local 1309 and Grand Prix operations staff to construct the track.

Businesses along the circuit on streets including Shoreline Drive, Aquarium Way and Pine Avenue will remain open amid construction, according to a media advisory.