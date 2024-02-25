Girl shot as she was riding in family's car in Santa Ana

A girl riding in the backseat of her family's car was shot and critically injured Sunday night in Santa Ana.

The shooting was reported just before 9 p.m. near Main and 15th streets.

Details on what led up to the violence were not immediately available. The girl's parents took her to Children's Hospital of Orange County, where she was in critical, but stable, condition.

A car with at least two bullet holes was seen outside the hospital. Shell casings were found at the scene of the shooting.

The girl is 2 years old, according to police.

No arrests were reported early Monday. A description of the shooter was not available.