Girl, 8, Injured When Shots Are Fired Outside Family's Anaheim Home

The victim, injured when she was struck by shrapnel or fragments, appeared to be speaking with firefighter-paramedics as they transported her to an ambulance.

An ambulance leaves an Anaheim neighborhood.
An 8-year-old girl in an Anaheim home was injured when shots were fired outside the residence, police said.

The gunfire was reported about 11:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Valencia Avenue, said Anaheim police Sgt. Shane Carringer. The girl, who was inside her home, was not shot, but apparently injured by shrapnel or fragments when rounds hit the home, police said. 

Video showed the victim clutching a stuffed animal toy as firefighter-paramedics transported her on a stretcher to an ambulance.

Her injuries are not considering life-threatening.

No arrests were reported. A detailed description of the shooter was not available. 

The incident was possibly gang-related, police said. 

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call Anaheim police at 714-714-765-1900, or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.

