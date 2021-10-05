Some Californians Can Expect Another Golden State Stimulus Payment. Here's What to Know

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and legislative leaders announced a spending deal earlier this year aimed at aiding some of those hit hardest by the pandemic. The plan includes several rounds of stimulus checks, including some due to arrive soon in bank accounts.

Initially, the plan was to help low-income families. In May, Newsom announced that the plan will be expanded to middle-income families.

Here’s what to know about the Golden State Stimulus checks.

What should I do?

If you qualify, all you need to do is file a 2020 tax return by Oct. 15.

Do I qualify?

If you’ve meet the following criteria, you qualify.

File your 2020 taxes by Oct. 15.

Your California Adjusted Gross Income (CA AGI) is $1 to $75,000 for the 2020 tax year.

You have wages of $0 to $75,000 for the 2020 tax year.

You are a California resident for more than half of the 2020 tax year.

You're a California resident on the date payment is issued.

You cannot be claimed as a dependent by another taxpayer.

When can I expect to see the money?

The most recent round of payments was expected to begin in September.

Most direct deposit stimulus payments will be issued between Sept. 1 and Oct. 31. If your tax return was filed after Sept. 1, expect a payment about 45 days after your return has processed.

For paper checks, payments will go out by the last three digits of the ZIP code on your 2020 tax return. If your tax return processes during or after the date of your scheduled ZIP code payment, allow up to 60 days after your return has processed.

How much money will I get?

You can use the chart below to determine your amount. Expect a payment of $500 or more.

