Golf cart-riding vandals damage nearly 2 dozen vehicles in IE community

Vandals, possibly getting around in a golf cart, damaged nearly two dozen vehicles in a spree that’s left plenty of outraged residents in one Inland Empire community.

The incident happened early Sunday and Monday morning in the community of Silver Lakes, about 15 miles north of Victorville. Many of the cars had their tires slashed and windows shattered, which investigators say may have been done with BB guns.

Grainy surveillance video from around 5:30 a.m. Sunday showed a golf card with headlight and taillights on stopping on a parkway. At least two people get out and appear to be doing something in a driveway across the road, according to the video.

"They run up and they smash in two of our windows, slash tires on three of our vehicles,” said Jennifer, who wished only to give her first name for security reasons.

She believes the same vandals also targeted other neighbors in the community.

"I did not need this on a Sunday morning. It was supposed to be a good day with my family,” Jennifer said.

NBC4 counted at least 21 cars and trucks that had flattened tires, broken windows or the letter X scratched on the side of their doors.

Silver Lakes code enforcement officer Anthony Chavez is documenting all of the vandalism and taking reports from victims. He

"Why would somebody do so much damage? It looked like a war zone going down this street,” he said. “Every vehicle – flat tires, flat tires, flat tires.”

Another woman, Marie, had her SUV vandalized. She believes it’s the work of young people who live in the community, since it’s so remote.

"No one is coming out here Just to put X’s on cars. These are kids that are not supposed to be on golf carts running around,” Marie said.

Whoever is doing it is costing people a lot of money, one of whom is Joseph Leon. He had a window shattered and tires punctured on his work van. It cost him $350 out of pocket.

“It does make me angry,” Leon said.

It also makes Jennifer angry. Her repairs are going to cost thousands of dollars, so she has to file an insurance claim. Her deductible is $700.

"I just don't understand what the purpose was of doing this,” Jennifer said. “We are a quiet community and I know everyone wants to feel safe out here.”

Investigators are asking for help identifying the vandals. Anyone with information or surveillance video is asked to call the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.