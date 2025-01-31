Wildfires

Golfer Mo Martin loses childhood home, trophy in the Eaton Fire

Martin lost the major championship trophy she won in 2014 which she says was located front and center of the home.

By Olivia Garvey and Sahana Patel

NBC Universal, Inc.

As evacuees are gradually allowed to return to their homes following the Eaton Fire, an Altadena native and professional golfer reminisced on her childhood home loss. 

Mo Martin, playing on the LPGA Tour, walked through her home pointing out places that reminded her of when she was younger. 

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

“Thousands of balls hit here and you can tell this is where my feet were and we've had to replace the mat just because I've hit so many times into it,” Martin said. 

Although some parts of her home are still standing, Martin lost memorabilia attached to one of her major accomplishments, a major championship trophy. 

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

“Appropriately so the trophy was in the middle of the house. It was front and center and it would be polished during the championship every year,” Martin said. 

Seeing the home brings recurring emotions for Martin and her family.  

“There are tears every day and grief is not linear, it's going to hit us, it's going to continue to hit us.” 

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

LAPD 11 mins ago

Video captures violent stabbing attack of woman in East Hollywood

California Wildfires 36 mins ago

Stevie Nicks dedicates ‘Landslide' performance to firefighters who saved her home

But, Martin says she is grateful for the small reminders of her time in her home that remain. 

“I can see it and my success is directly drawn back to here but I truly believe Altadena is going to grow back," said Martin.

This article tagged under:

WildfiresCalifornia WildfiresgolfAltadena
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us