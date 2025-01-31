Golfer Mo Martin loses childhood home, trophy in the Eaton Fire

As evacuees are gradually allowed to return to their homes following the Eaton Fire, an Altadena native and professional golfer reminisced on her childhood home loss.

Mo Martin, playing on the LPGA Tour, walked through her home pointing out places that reminded her of when she was younger.

“Thousands of balls hit here and you can tell this is where my feet were and we've had to replace the mat just because I've hit so many times into it,” Martin said.

Although some parts of her home are still standing, Martin lost memorabilia attached to one of her major accomplishments, a major championship trophy.

“Appropriately so the trophy was in the middle of the house. It was front and center and it would be polished during the championship every year,” Martin said.

Seeing the home brings recurring emotions for Martin and her family.

“There are tears every day and grief is not linear, it's going to hit us, it's going to continue to hit us.”

But, Martin says she is grateful for the small reminders of her time in her home that remain.

“I can see it and my success is directly drawn back to here but I truly believe Altadena is going to grow back," said Martin.