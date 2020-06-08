Goodwill Reopens 21 Stores, With Some Changes

Goodwill stores in Southern California are reopening from Victorville to Los Angeles after shuttering for months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Stores closed March 18 as coronavirus cases spread, but now 21 locations will gradually reopen out of 80 total.

Goodwill reminds in-store customers that hours are changing so staff can clean and restock shelves. The new hours are Monday through Sunday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Goodwill stores also made the following changes to help prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Daily health checks of all employees

Cleaning of stores, especially high-tough surfaces, multiple times a day

Face masks required for all employees and customers

Plexiglass guards at registers

Temporary closure of fitting rooms and restrooms

Signage to increase social distancing (one-way aisles, markers at registers)

Limited number of customers in stores

Touchless payment options (Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay)

Shopping cart sanitization

Goodwill stores also introduced a contactless donation process:

All donors and employees must wear face masks

Customers will place items in donation bins

All donations will be isolated prior to sale

Social distancing is required

Receipts will be e-mailed

Goodwill says donations will resume at all of the following locations:



Atwater Village Retail Store & Outlet Store

3150 N. San Fernando Road L.A. 90065

Bear Valley

16970 Bear Valley Rd., Victorville 92395

Chino Hills

4200 Chino Hills Pkwy 710 Chino Hills 91709

Eagle Rock

1600 Colorado St. Glendale 91205

Glendale Northwest

6343 San Fernando Rd. Glendale 91201

Hawthorne

13245 Hawthorne Blvd. Hawthorne 90250

Hemet

3133 W. Florida Avenue Hemet 92545

La Quinta

79640 Hwy 111, La Quinta 92253

Los Feliz

4575 Hollywood Blvd. L.A. 90027

Murrieta

39400 Murrieta Hot Springs, Murrieta 92563

Lake Elsinore

31660 Grape Street, Lake Elsinore 92532

Moreno Valley

23615 Sunneymead Blvd. Moreno Valley 92553

Norco

3220 Hamner Ave. Norco 92860

Pasadena East

183 Altadena Dr. Pasadena 91107

Pasadena Fair Oaks

40 S. Fair Oaks Ave. Pasadena 91105

Pomona

210 E. Foothill Blvd. Pomona 91767

Redlands

223 – 233 W. Colton Avenue Redlands 92374

Sawtelle

11726 Santa Monica Blvd., L.A. 90025

USC

2823 S. Figueroa St. L.A. 90007

Van Nuys

14556 Victory Blvd. L.A. 91411



Donation centers that are not affiliated with Goodwill stores will reopen later.

Learn more here. Anyone who wants to shop online can do so here.