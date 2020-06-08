Goodwill Reopens 21 Stores, With Some Changes

Goodwill stores in Southern California are reopening from Victorville to Los Angeles after shuttering for months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Stores closed March 18 as coronavirus cases spread, but now 21 locations will gradually reopen out of 80 total.
Goodwill reminds in-store customers that hours are changing so staff can clean and restock shelves. The new hours are Monday through Sunday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Goodwill stores also made the following changes to help prevent the spread of COVID-19:
- Daily health checks of all employees
- Cleaning of stores, especially high-tough surfaces, multiple times a day
- Face masks required for all employees and customers
- Plexiglass guards at registers
- Temporary closure of fitting rooms and restrooms
- Signage to increase social distancing (one-way aisles, markers at registers)
- Limited number of customers in stores
- Touchless payment options (Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay)
- Shopping cart sanitization
Goodwill stores also introduced a contactless donation process:
- All donors and employees must wear face masks
- Customers will place items in donation bins
- All donations will be isolated prior to sale
- Social distancing is required
- Receipts will be e-mailed
Goodwill says donations will resume at all of the following locations:
Local
Local news from across Southern California
Atwater Village Retail Store & Outlet Store
3150 N. San Fernando Road L.A. 90065
Bear Valley
16970 Bear Valley Rd., Victorville 92395
Chino Hills
4200 Chino Hills Pkwy 710 Chino Hills 91709
Eagle Rock
1600 Colorado St. Glendale 91205
Glendale Northwest
6343 San Fernando Rd. Glendale 91201
Hawthorne
13245 Hawthorne Blvd. Hawthorne 90250
Hemet
3133 W. Florida Avenue Hemet 92545
La Quinta
79640 Hwy 111, La Quinta 92253
Los Feliz
4575 Hollywood Blvd. L.A. 90027
Murrieta
39400 Murrieta Hot Springs, Murrieta 92563
Lake Elsinore
31660 Grape Street, Lake Elsinore 92532
Moreno Valley
23615 Sunneymead Blvd. Moreno Valley 92553
Norco
3220 Hamner Ave. Norco 92860
Pasadena East
183 Altadena Dr. Pasadena 91107
Pasadena Fair Oaks
40 S. Fair Oaks Ave. Pasadena 91105
Pomona
210 E. Foothill Blvd. Pomona 91767
Redlands
223 – 233 W. Colton Avenue Redlands 92374
Sawtelle
11726 Santa Monica Blvd., L.A. 90025
USC
2823 S. Figueroa St. L.A. 90007
Van Nuys
14556 Victory Blvd. L.A. 91411
Donation centers that are not affiliated with Goodwill stores will reopen later.
Learn more here. Anyone who wants to shop online can do so here.