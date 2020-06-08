coronavirus pandemic

Goodwill Reopens 21 Stores, With Some Changes

Goodwill stores also made changes to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

By Heather Navarro

Goodwill stores in Southern California are reopening from Victorville to Los Angeles after shuttering for months due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Stores closed March 18 as coronavirus cases spread, but now 21 locations will gradually reopen out of 80 total. 

Goodwill reminds in-store customers that hours are changing so staff can clean and restock shelves. The new hours are Monday through Sunday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Goodwill stores also made the following changes to help prevent the spread of COVID-19:

  • Daily health checks of all employees
  • Cleaning of stores, especially high-tough surfaces, multiple times a day
  • Face masks required for all employees and customers
  • Plexiglass guards at registers
  • Temporary closure of fitting rooms and restrooms
  • Signage to increase social distancing (one-way aisles, markers at registers)
  • Limited number of customers in stores
  • Touchless payment options (Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay)
  • Shopping cart sanitization

Goodwill stores also introduced a contactless donation process:

  • All donors and employees must wear face masks
  • Customers will place items in donation bins
  • All donations will be isolated prior to sale
  • Social distancing is required
  • Receipts will be e-mailed

Goodwill says donations will resume at all of the following locations:

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Census 2 hours ago

2020 Census Count Continues Amidst Pandemic, Adjusts Operations

George Floyd 3 hours ago

Live Updates: Processions Converge on Downtown LA for George Floyd Memorial

Atwater Village Retail Store & Outlet Store 

3150 N. San Fernando Road  L.A. 90065

Bear Valley

16970 Bear Valley Rd., Victorville 92395

Chino Hills

4200 Chino Hills Pkwy 710 Chino Hills 91709

Eagle Rock

1600 Colorado St.  Glendale 91205

Glendale Northwest

6343 San Fernando Rd.  Glendale 91201

Hawthorne

13245 Hawthorne Blvd. Hawthorne 90250

Hemet

3133 W. Florida Avenue Hemet 92545

La Quinta

79640 Hwy 111, La Quinta 92253

Los Feliz

4575 Hollywood Blvd.  L.A. 90027

Murrieta

39400 Murrieta Hot Springs, Murrieta 92563

Lake Elsinore

31660 Grape Street, Lake Elsinore 92532

Moreno Valley

23615 Sunneymead Blvd. Moreno Valley 92553

Norco

3220 Hamner Ave. Norco 92860

Pasadena East

183 Altadena Dr. Pasadena 91107

Pasadena Fair Oaks

40 S. Fair Oaks Ave. Pasadena 91105

Pomona

210 E. Foothill Blvd. Pomona 91767

Redlands

223 – 233 W. Colton Avenue Redlands 92374

Sawtelle

11726 Santa Monica Blvd., L.A. 90025

USC

2823 S. Figueroa St. L.A. 90007

Van Nuys

14556 Victory Blvd.  L.A. 91411

Donation centers that are not affiliated with Goodwill stores will reopen later.

Learn more here. Anyone who wants to shop online can do so here.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus pandemicGoodwill
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us