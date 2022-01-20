COVID-19

Got COVID Questions? Call the NBC4 – Telemundo 52 Community Phone Bank on Jan. 21

Call in with your questions Friday from 4 to 8 p.m.

NBC4 is hosting a community phone bank about COVID-19 on Jan. 21, 2022.

NBC4 and Telemundo 52 are teaming up with the California State Department of Public Health on Friday, Jan. 21, to organize a phone bank and answer the community’s questions about COVID-19 issues.

The help line at 833-422-4255 will be open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with experts ready to answer questions in English and Spanish about COVID-19 vaccines, boosters, testing and mask use. 

Tune in to the NBC4 News at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. as well for more information about the phone bank and the latest news on the pandemic.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit myturn.ca.gov.

