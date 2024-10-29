Gov. Gavin Newsom begins surge operation in San Bernardino

A new surge operation to combat violent crime in San Bernardino started on Monday.

“We are sending additional CHP support to help local law enforcement aggressively suppress criminal activity and provide this community with a new level of safety and accountability,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement.

San Bernardino has a violent crime rate nearly double the statewide average and a homicide rate over three times the average, according to the state. The city is Newsom's latest target in a year-long push to reduce crime.

"This year, our City Police Department’s efforts have led to a 13% reduction in violent crime,” San Bernardino Helen Tran said. “And the extra support will strengthen public safety in our community. "

Newsom says illicit drugs, including fentanyl,l have been taken off the streets in previous surges. Among the most successful operations include 3,000 stolen vehicles recovered and over 3,200 arrests made.

The governor also says the state's focus on retail crime is seeing results, as well. The 38 cities and counties that received $267 million dollars in "Organized Retail Theft grants" have made 10,138 arrests so far, of which nearly 8,000 were for organized retail theft.

"The state combatting retail theft is making a big impact more than ever,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “These successes are built on partnerships."

In a statement, the San Bernardino Police Department said it is proud to take part in the partnership.

"Our community deserves to feel safe and secure, and we are committed to sustaining this positive momentum," San Bernardino Police Chief Darren Goodman said in the statement. "This collaboration with CHP will amplify our ongoing efforts to keep violent crime down, and we are confident that by working together, we can make a lasting impact."

Earlier this year, Newsom signed some of the toughest legislation to date in California with bipartisan support. The 10 new laws create stricter penalties, including increased sentencing for organizational retail crime, empowering police to arrest retail theft suspects for probable cause, and allowing prosecutors to total stolen items across different stores and areas of the state.

Since 2019, Newsom has invested $1.1 billion into fighting crime across California.