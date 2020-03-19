Group Donates $250K to LA County Schools

The Los Angeles County Office of Education announced Thursday it has secured a $250,000 donation from the Ballmer Group to support local school districts and families struggling with the coronavirus emergency.

"LACOE has been dedicated to assisting our districts through this crisis, working with philanthropic organizations to help schools get the support they need to meet this unprecedented challenge," said Superintendent Debra Duardo in a written statement.

"I am grateful to the Ballmer Group for their generous donation and for their ongoing commitment to improving the lives of our most vulnerable children and families."

Funds will be used immediately to distribute food and resources such as diapers, formula, cleaning and medical supplies, and to provide for online/distance learning and communications to needy students and their families.

The Greater L.A. Education Foundation operates as the philanthropic arm of LACOE to support the diverse needs of districts, schools, students and families across the region. It coordinates private resources and philanthropic partnerships across districts.

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, the foundation is coordinating community, business and philanthropic resources for the immediate and evolving needs of school districts.

Contributions to the fund can be made here.

Click here more information about LACOE's COVID-19 response. Information about the Greater L.A. Education Fund can be found here.