Gunman Killed in South LA Officer-Involved Shooting

A gunman was killed in an officer-involved shooting in South Los Angeles, and his two companions were taken in custody after a lengthy search that required reinforcements, police said Friday.

The shooting occurred in the area of Wall and 23rd streets about 9:40 p.m. Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The LAPD said uniformed Newton Area officers were driving a marked patrol vehicle when they “observed a vehicle back up and collide with a parked vehicle.”

The suspect vehicle sped off and the officers followed it, police said, adding that a short time later, the suspect vehicle stopped and three suspects got out.

“One of the suspects was armed with a handgun and an officer-involved shooting occurred,” a police statement said. He was “struck by gunfire and taken into custody.”

Information was not immediately available on the identity of the wounded person, who died at the scene. The other two suspects ran off, police said.

“The officers requested help and additional resources to set up a perimeter for the outstanding suspects,” police said. “After a lengthy search, the outstanding suspects were located and taken into custody without further incident.”

No officers were injured. A handgun was recovered at the shooting scene, police said.