Still Searching For a Halloween Costume? Here Are the Top Trends in Los Angeles

What to Know Halloween, always on Oct. 31, falls on Sunday this year.

You're not alone if you need a costume idea -- "easy last minute Halloween costumes" spiked as a search term in Los Angeles this week.

Top costume searches for Los Angeles the week before Halloween 2021 included "Cruella de Vil," "Fairy" and "Witch."

If you're still searching for Halloween costume ideas, you're not alone. "Easy last minute Halloween costumes" spiked as a Google search term in the past week.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Halloween falls on a Sunday this year. That is in just a few days, but don't freak out: there's still plenty of time to put together a scary, or stylish, costume.

Google's annual "Frightgeist" Halloween dashboard comes with all kinds of tools to get haunting ideas for the holiday, and one feature allows users to look at trending costumes in their area.

Here are the top-five most-searched costume ideas in Los Angeles.

Cruella De Vil

Disney

Disney's punk-designer revenge tale, about everyone's favorite puppy-napping villain, certainly made an impact at the box office, garnering $26.4 million in ticket sales in the U.S. over the course of its four-day opening weekend, despite the pandemic.

Now, it seems the movie is inspiring Halloween fans around SoCal, as the top trending costume idea in Los Angeles just days before Halloween.

It's no wonder, when the 1970s-inspired designs are so central to the story. With a simple black, white and red color palette, and the ability to go as wild or as simple as you like with clothes and makeup, there's plenty to work with when it comes to a costume.

Rabbit

Getty Images

This costume trend isn't the most spooky or otherworldly of the bunch, but it's surprisingly versatile.

If you're going for a group costume, Alice in Wonderland's white rabbit fits right in. If you're looking for a couple's ensemble, a Space-Jam inspired Lola Bunny outfit goes great with Bugs. Daring adults could even take a page out of Dolly Parton's book, after she recreated a Playboy look she sported 43 years ago this past summer.

And for those who aren't sure if they want to dress up at all, bunny-ear headbands turn any monochromatic outfit into an easy last-minute costume.

Fairy

Adobe Stock

Maybe it's the otherworldly nature of the folklore forest creatures that keeps them popular around Halloween; maybe this year, it has something to do with the "cottagecore" trend that took off during the pandemic.

For Disney lovers, there's the ever-popular Tinker Bell; for fans of the original animated Winx Club series or Netflix's "Fate: The Winx Saga," that may be the inspiration. The Jenners also went for fairy costumes back in 2019, when Kendall Jenner sported a golden, forest-inspired look and Kylie Jenner went for an ethereal purple ensemble.

Whatever the reason, winged sprites are the third most-searched costume idea in the Los Angeles area in 2021. A pair of wings with a fluffy dress, some flowers or some glitter leaves plenty of room for creativity.

Clown

Getty Images

From the goofy and uplifting to the unsettlingly scary, clowns are another popular search in Los Angeles this year. Colorful wigs and bright clothes allow for some inventiveness with this costume, and if you're looking for an attention grabber, balloon animals and card tricks are right on theme.

Of course, those who get more joy out of frightening their friends suffering from coulrophobia can always take a more gory route, drawing inspiration from Pennywise of Stephen King's "It."

And if you want to strike a balance between the two, there's also the clown-adjacent, perennially-popular Harley Quinn and Joker costumes.

Witch

Getty Images

This classic Halloween costume is the fifth most-searched in Los Angeles this year. It's no wonder, with a surge in bewitching pop-culture heroines in recent years.

From Hermione Granger of Harry Potter fame, to Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Marvel's Scarlet Witch or the Wicked Witch of the West in the Wizard of Oz, magic lovers can show their enthusiasm in whatever style they see best.

Of course, even the basics work in this case. Just grab a robe (or some black clothing), a pointy hat and a broomstick, and this spooky costume is all set.