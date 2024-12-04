LAX

Family of missing Hawaii woman demand surveillance video of her crossing into Mexico

The family has since hired their own private investigator and attorney, saying that they still believe she is in danger.

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

Nearly a month after a woman from Hawaii went missing after arriving at LAX, the family is demanding to see the surveillance footage of her crossing the border into Mexico.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Hannah Kobayashi entered Mexico voluntarily and there are no signs of foul play.

“Now that she’s there, it feels like they’re kind of washing their hands clean of the situation,” Sydni Kobayashi, Hannah’s sister, said.

“For them to tell us that they have been keeping us informed throughout the entire time, that’s absolutely inaccurate.”

However, the family said they are upset that the LAPD has classified the case as a voluntary missing persons case  and they are asking for police to release surveillance video of Kobayashi crossing the border.

