Have You Seen Him? Sheriff’s Detectives Search For Man with Dementia

Sheriff's detectives asked for the public's help today to find a 76-year-old man with dementia, last seen in the Westmont area of South Los Angeles.

Eddie Lee Muhammad was last seen at 11:15 a.m. at 87th Street and Vermont Avenue. He is bald, black, 5-feet-9 inches tall, 152 pounds and has brown eyes. He was wearing a black coat, white shirt, black hat, white jeans and tan shoes.

Anyone with information on Muhammad's whereabouts was urged to contact the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau, Missing Persons Detail at 323-890-5500 or 911. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.