A man was charged with sexually assaulting and attempting to kidnap an 11-year-old girl in Wilmington, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

The suspect, identified as Jose Julian Jaime Jr, allegedly approached the victim from behind, fondled her breasts and attempted to kidnap her Monday afternoon.,

Nearby residents intervened, prompting the suspect to run away from the scene in his vehicle.

“I would also like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the witnesses who stepped up during this critical time,” said Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón in a statement. “Your willingness to act and provide aid to the victim and valuable information to police was vital in identifying the suspect,” said Gascón.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Jaime is charged with two felony counts of forcible lewd acts upon a child under age 14 and of attempted kidnapping to commit another crime.

Jaimes scheduled to be arraigned in the Long Beach Courthouse Friday.

If convicted as charged, he faces a maximum sentence of 19 years in state prison.