‘He didn't deserve it': Grieving mother recalls speaking with son moments before he was stabbed on Metro train

A mother in mourning is recalling how she spoke to her son on the phone just minutes before he was fatally stabbed on a Metro train in South Los Angeles.

“He didn’t deserve it and all I can think of is that my baby suffered when he died and this person inflicted pain at my child,” Brigitte Rangel said.

Rangel’s son, 27-year-old Jalil Illera, was stabbed to death on the Metro E Line Train in University Park, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The violence was reported Tuesday around 3:45 p.m. when the victim, suffering from stab wounds, exited the train at the LATTC/Ortho Institute Metro station.

“It kills me to know my son died in pain and it was inflicted unknown how many wounds,” Rangel said. “That part kills me -- that he died by pain inflicted.”

Rangel said she called her son that same Tuesday as he headed out for a school appointment. It was the last conversation she had with her child.

“He said, ‘Hey mom, what are you doing?’ I said, ‘I’m at a work event.’ He said, ‘OK, I’m making French toast.’ I said, ‘Cool, enjoy.’ He said, ‘I’ll talk to you later. I love you.’”

The Illera family is remembering their loved one as a talented free spirit with big dreams. Jalil was from Colombia and previously lived in Paris, but he moved to Los Angeles to become a designer. It’s a dream his family says that sadly, will never come to be.

LAPD launched an investigation into the stabbing and released images of the person wanted in connection with the killing. Carlos Carrillo Martinez, 19, turned himself into the police and was subsequently arrested.

Martinez was booked for murder at the 77th Division station. His bail was set at $2 million, according to LAPD.

“It’s really sad that a young person did this,” Rangel said. “I don’t want to see the person.”