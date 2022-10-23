Community members held a vigil Sunday night for Magnus Joseph Robinson, the 16-year-old who was killed in a head on collision in Porter Ranch.

“He was a very fun person. He was a very giving person, he was funny, always helping people, always a big-hearted kid and everybody is going to definitely miss him”, said Ivan Narvaez, Robinson’s uncle.

Narvaez said his nephew was a passenger in this black Honda CRV with five of his friends, coming back from a scenic overlook in Porter Ranch.

“They were coming from the view and on the way down that’s when they lost control of the vehicle and that’s all we have right now”, said Narvaez.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The 20-year-old driver, police say, was speeding down Reseda Boulevard and for unknown reasons crossed over into on coming traffic hitting a Toyota Venza with a father and his two young children head on, then hitting a parked black Volkswagon Jetta with a 30-year-old female occupant.

Robinson was trapped inside the Honda CRV and pronounced dead at the scene. A 14-year-old in that vehicle was taken to the hospital and later died.

The scene was chaotic as first responders rushed to help the injured. According to police, the occupants of the Toyota Venza and the Volkswagon Jetta suffered minor injuries.

“It’s just a very hard thing to process right now,” said the victims uncle.

Narvaez, says his nephew, who went by Joseph, went to Panorama High School and has four brothers. His family is in disbelief over his death. All of the people in the Honda CRV live in the neighborhood, including the driver.

“I don’t really want to touch the subject because I know the driver also lives in this building, and I’m not really sure what is his fate”, said Narvaez.

Police say the driver was injured in the accident and when he is released from the hospital will face criminal charges.

No information was released on the 14-year-old who was killed in the accident, but Joseph’s family says she lives in the neighborhood.

Joseph’s family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses under his full name, Magnus Joseph Robinson.