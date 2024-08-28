Hemet hospital shutting down labor and delivery department

A hospital in Hemet will shut down its labor and delivery department in a few weeks, leaving expectant parents in limbo with no other medical services available in the area.

As the maternity unit at Hemet Global Medical Center is expected to close on Oct. 31, nurses at the hospital expressed concerns for expectant moms who may go into labor without any other options in the area.

“It’s about 20 miles to the next hospital, and there are a lot of high risk patients,” Danica McCain, one of the nurses with Hemet Global Medical Center, said. “We have patients who haven’t been able to access care and patients with problems with diabetes, hypertension and pregnancy.”

It’s not clear how many workers will be impacted by the closure.

Nurses said the hospital is allowing them to look into other vacant positions within Hemet Global Medical Center, but that does not guarantee continued employment.

“We can find jobs in other places, but the problem is we are nurses trained to be labor and delivery nurses,” Jasmin Robertson, a nurse at the labor and delivery department, said.

Not having immediate medical services available in the area is also a concern for the entire Hemet community as well.

Tiffany Goulbourne is one of those neighbors who benefited from the medical center as she lives 10 minutes away.

“A year ago, I had an emergency situation where I had to get to the nearest hospital,” Goulbourne said. “I came here and the staff took care of me.”

San Jacinto Councilmember Brian Hawkins said closing the maternity unit is not ideal, and he’s working to prevent the closure.

Hemet Global Medical Center did not respond to a request for comments.