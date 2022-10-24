Here Are Some Día de los Muertos Events Around Los Angeles

Día de los Muertos is almost here, and there's plenty of places to celebrate the holiday around Southern California. Check out our list below:

Hollywood Forever’s Día y Noche de los Muertos

This is a two-part event that Halloween and Día de los Muertos lovers will not want to miss.

It’ll be hosted on Saturday, October 29th at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, starting with family friendly celebrations for Día de los Muertos from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those celebrations will feature art exhibitions, arts and crafts vendors, cultural performances, and more.

The following event, Noche de los Muertos, will go from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. and it will feature musical artists, altars, culinary vendors, and more. Guests must purchase tickets for each event separately.

For more information and to purchase their tickets visit their official website.

Olvera Street DÍa de Los Muertos Festival

Olvera Street has celebrated a Dia de los Muertos Festival for over 35 years.

This event will run from Tuesday, October 25th until Wednesday, November 2nd. The festival will offer face painting, altar displays, live entertainment, and more.

For more information on the festival visit their official website.

W Hotel’s Día de los Muertos Party

On Halloween night, the W Hotel will be hosting a Día de los Muertos Party featuring reggaeton music throughout the whole night.

The party will be hosted on the W Hotel’s lavish rooftop on Monday, October 31st from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. Guests can purchase bottle service ahead of time to enhance their experience.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit their official website.

Día de los Muertos in Pasadena

Celebrate el Día de los Muertos in Pasadena by Villa Parke.

The celebrations will begin from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, October 28th. The event will feature dance performances, arts and crafts, food vendors, and more.

For more information on the event visit the official website.

La Plaza de Cultura y Artes’ Free Día de los Muertos Family Day

The family event will feature performances, workshops, and even a giveaway for a chance to win a special prize.

The free family celebration will begin Sunday, October 30th from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and will be sponsored by AARP California.

For more information on the details and workshops visit the official website.