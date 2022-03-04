COVID-19

Here's Which California Counties Are Still ‘High' for COVID Activity

While LA County was holding out on dropping the indoor mask mandate until its Covid activity was "low" as defined by the CDC, 11 counties in the state are still in the "high" category.

By Accalia Rositani

Brian Snyder | Reuters

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention designated LA County as having "low" COVID-19 activity Thursday.

This has further abetted the dropping of the county's indoor mask mandate, which formally falls March 4 after the state mandate fell Feb. 16.

While LA County notably held out on the mandate until the CDC's announcement, it wasn't the only county in the state left under the "high" category.

Here's which California counties are still showing high COVID-19 activity.

Kern County, north of LA, is still high. With Bakersfield as its county seat and its population over 900,000, the masking indoors is still urged in this county.

North of that, Tulare and Kings counties are high.

North of Fresno at the "medium" category, Madera, the geographic center of the state, Mariposa, home of Yosemite National Park, and Toulumne counties are all high.

Amador County in foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountains is also high.

Moving further up the state, coastal Mendocino, north of Sonoma County, is in the high category.

The final three in this category are the counties of Trinity, Modoc to the northeast and Del Norte right on the border of Oregon.

COVID-19Covid-19 spreadU.S. Centers for Disease Control and Preventioncalifornia county
