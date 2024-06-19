Hidden camera found in bushes outside Alhambra home targeted in burglary attempt

A camera was found hidden in bushes Monday night outside a home in Alhambra where an attempted burglary was reported after a series of similar discoveries around Southern California that led to warnings from police.

Police responded to the burglary call in the 1900 block of South Primrose Avenue in the San Gabriel Valley community. The victim's neighbor found the camera concealed in bushes and pointing toward the home.

"Unfortunately, camouflage cameras are a tactic being used in residential burglaries," Alhambra Police said in a statement. "These cameras are strategically placed in discrete areas, such as bushes, to allow thieves to gather information about homeowners' daily routines to burglarize their homes."

The victim's alarm company also notified the residents of an attempt to open a kitchen window earlier that day, police said.

Police recommended looking for unfamiliar objects in yards or any changes in landscaping that could conceal a camera, several of which have been found in Southern California neighborhoods in recent months.

Hidden camera also have been found outside homes in Garden Grove, Glendale, Chino Hills, Lost Hills, Calabasas and other residential areas.