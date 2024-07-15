Santa Ana

High school coach arrested for sexual misconduct with minors in Santa Ana

The coach made sexual advances via social media immediately upon the student's graduation, police said.

By Xuanjie Coco Huang

A 28-year-old high school coach was arrested on charges of contacting minors with the intent to commit a sex crime, the Santa Ana Police Department announced on Sunday.

Aaron Raya, the head track and field coach at Godinez High School, was taken into custody following an investigation that began when a mother reported finding inappropriate text messages between Raya and her underage daughter.

According to police, Raya initially communicated with the victim through social media about track events during the school year. 

However, immediately upon the student's graduation, he allegedly began making sexual advances and attempted to arrange a meeting.

As the investigation unfolded, detectives identified two additional minor victims, both former students of Godinez High School, who reported similar sexual advances from Raya.

Santa Ana Police officers arrested Raya at his home in Santa Ana on July 14. He was subsequently booked at the Orange County Jail on a sex-related charge, with bail set at $100,000.

As Raya was also a football coach and a substitute teacher, authorities believe there may be more victims.

Parents and students are urged to come forward with information or report any similar suspicious behavior to authorities immediately.

