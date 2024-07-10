Suspect charged in sexual assault at UCLA student housing apartment

A man accused of breaking into a UCLA dorm room and sexually assaulting a female exchange student has been charged in what prosecutors described as a brutal crime, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Wednesday.

The suspect, who has been identified as 41-year-old Jeffrey Scott Brewer, Jr., was arrested in connection with the assault at approximately 2:40 a.m. Friday.

Brewer was charged this week with one count of sexual penetration by use of force and one count of first-degree residential burglary with person present. It is alleged that Brewer assaulted the UCLA exchange student during a burglary of the apartment.

“The brutal and violent sexual assault experienced by this survivor at the hands of the alleged suspect is profoundly disturbing and unfathomable, and will not be tolerated,” District Attorney Gascón said.

Brewer was arraigned on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to all charges. He is being held on a $1,150,000 bail. If convicted on all counts, Brewer faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in addition to 6 years in state prison.

It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney.

Concerns are rising about the safety on campus at UCLA after a homeless man that allegedly attacked a student was arrested. Ted Chen reports for the NBC4 News at 4 p.m. on July 8, 2024.

A preliminary hearing for Brewer is set for Aug. 31. The sexual assault is still under active investigation by the University of California Los Angeles Police Department.

Already police have increased security around UCLA’s campus. Students who spoke with NBCLA report that they haven’t felt safe on campus for several months.