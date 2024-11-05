High winds prompt red flag warning across Southern California

High winds across Southern California prompted a red flag warning Monday, putting fire crews on high alert for possible wildfires.

In Los Angeles County, a red flag warning of critical fire danger conditions was scheduled to be in effect until 6 p.m. Monday in the San Gabriel Mountains, the Antelope Valley (14) and Golden State (5) freeway corridors, the Santa Clarita Valley, Malibu Coast, Calabasas, the San Fernando Valley and Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area.

“Peak gusts are generally in the 30 to 50 mph range across typical wind prone area of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, including the Malibu coast, except the Los Angeles County mountains where gusts of 50 to 70 mph are being observed,'' according to the National Weather Service

In the Inland Empire, as a red flag warning was issued in Riverside and San Bernardino Counties where winds topped near 40 mph, firefighters had to respond to small fires that threatened power lines and several cars.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

“We have actually had small brush fires in the city but have been contained thanks to the upstaffing we have put in place for the red flag warning,” said Daniel Yonan from the Corona Fire Department.

High winds across Southern California prompted a red flag warning Monday, putting fire crews on high alert for possible wildfires. Christian Cázares reports for the NBC4 News at 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024.

Fire officials urged people, especially those who live in areas of high vegetation, to avoid using open flames, including campfires and cooking fires.

Winds are expected to die down again by Thursday afternoon, with calmer weather anticipated for the weekend.

As is typical with Santa Ana wind events, Southern California Edison officials warned that some residents may be subjected to "Public Safety Power Shutoffs,'' in which electricity is cut to some areas experiencing particularly high winds to reduce the possibility of fires being sparked by damaged equipment.