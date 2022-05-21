Nine Shot, One Killed in Shooting at Highland Hookah Lounge Party

One person was killed and eight others were injured Friday night when shots were fired at a large party at a hookah lounge in Highland.

The shooting in the San Bernardino County community was reported just before midnight in the 3600 block of East Highland Avenue. Officers encountered a large crowd of about 100 people in the area for a party at a hookah lounge.

A shooting victim located outside died at the scene. A woman at the scene who identified herself as the victim's grandmother said he is 20 years old.

Eight other people were hospitalized with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The sheriff's department initially said 10 people were shot, but later updated that number to nine, including the deceased victim.

Police are looking for two shooters in connection with the shooting, a source close to the investigation told NBCLA. The source said most of the injured victims were caught in the crossfire.

Evidence markers were placed at a nearby fuel station. Crime scene tape blocked off the intersection early Saturday near Tha Blu Flame lounge.

NBCLA has reached out to the business for comment.

The motive for the shooting is under investigation, police said.

No arrests were reported. Detailed descriptions of the shooters were not immediately available.