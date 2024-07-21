Angeles National Forest

Group of hikers rescued after being too close to ongoing Fork Fire

The cause of the fire is unclear.

By Karla Rendon

A group of people were rescued Saturday in Angeles National Forest while firefighters continued to battle a brush fire in Glendora.

Seven hikers were rescued by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Air Rescue 5 sometime before 12 p.m. as they were on a trail leading to the Bridge to Nowhere in La Verne. Meanwhile, the Fork Fire was still raging in the forest, not too far from the trail.

The Fork Fire began Friday afternoon and as of Saturday morning, it swelled to 330 acres with 30% containment.

According to LASD, the rescue team got the hikers out of their area “due to their proximity” to the fire.

No injuries were reported in connection with the rescue.

Fire crews were battling a brush fire on a hot Friday afternoon in Angeles National Forest.

