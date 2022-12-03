Historical Tradition: Griffith Park's Pony Rides Coming to an End

A historic Los Angeles tradition that dates back to the 1940s. By the end of this month, the pony rides at Griffith Park will be shutting down.

Steve Weeks, the owner of Griffith Park Pony Rides says he received a letter from the LA department of recreation and parks that states the company's contract will not be renewed after Dec. 21 of this year.

Pony rides have been offered in Griffith park since 1948, for 74 years.

“In the days ahead I will be attempting to find forever homes for our many ponies,” Weeks said in a Facebook post. “I am determined to find homes for our ponies with qualified horse people who will care as much about our ponies as I do. If you are interested in providing a home please message me.”

Families enjoying them today say they can't believe they're ending.

Animal rights activists have been protesting these pony rides for months.

Last December, the LA City Council brought in a veterinarian to assess the animals.

It is unclear if that assessment is the reason these rides will no longer be offered.

NBC4 has reached out to the parks and recreation department, but have not heard back.