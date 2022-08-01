Hit-and-Run Bus Crash Injures Driver, Two Passengers

A vehicle and a bus crashed just after 1 a.m. Monday near Clarendon Ave. and Pacific Blvd. in Huntington Park, leaving the driver and two passengers injured.

Metro bus 251 was heading toward Eagle Rock Plaza when a sedan t-boned it. The driver ran off and abandoned their car at the scene.

The bus driver and two passengers were transported for their injuries. The condition of their injuries in unknown.

The bus suffered severe damage to its windshield which was completely shattered.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.